Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Crosby

By
Published  February 21, 2025 8:15am CST
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Meet Crosby

Meet 10-year-old Crosby -- our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Crosby helps with the weather

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News