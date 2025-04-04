Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Abby

By
Published  April 4, 2025 8:45am CDT
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Future Forecaster Abby

Meet 10-year-old Abby -- our latest Future Forecaster.

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 10-year-old Abby -- our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

Abby helps Rob with the weather

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish.

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 7

 

Future ForecasterFOX 6 WakeUp News