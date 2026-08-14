Funeral service Friday for Corey Ruiz; man shot, killed by Madison police

The Brief Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 14 for Corey Ruiz. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Fountain of Life Church. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.



A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 14 for Corey Ruiz, the man shot and killed by a Madison Police Department officer last month.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Fountain of Life Church in Madison. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, while Attorney Ben Crump is set to deliver a Call to Justice.

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

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Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Madison police said the four officers involved were placed on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

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The Madison Police Department does not have body-worn cameras for officers. After prior efforts to fund bodycams were shut down, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said she will include funding for them in her next budget.

Officer identified

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Monday, Aug. 10 released the name of the Madison Police Department officer who shot and killed Corey Ruiz.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer Monday as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson. Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson has 10 years and 10 months of law enforcement service.

The four responding officers have been placed on administrative leave, per the agency’s policy.

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