Fundraiser aims to expand dental care for southeast Wisconsin kids

The Brief Community Smiles Dental says 100,000 local children need dental care in southeast Wisconsin. Leaders say low Medicaid reimbursement rates create barriers for families seeking care. The "Laugh for a Smile" fundraiser and silent auction aim to expand services and clinics.



Leaders at a nonprofit dental clinic say there are 100,000 children in southeast Wisconsin in need of dental services.

What we know:

A fundraiser this week aims to bring smiles to more kids while addressing barriers many families face when trying to access care.

An 8-year-old boy who receives care at Community Smiles Dental may not enjoy going to the dentist, but his parents say they are grateful there is a place for him to go. Like many children who come to the clinic, he is on BadgerCare.

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Director of Dental Services Sidney Ebert said children on Medicaid or without insurance traveled to the clinic’s Waukesha and Menomonee Falls locations from 17 counties across Wisconsin last year.

What they're saying:

"Our patients travel near and far to get to us – there are very limited options. Especially for kids," Ebert said.

Ebert said many dentists do not accept state insurance because reimbursement rates are low.

Community Smiles employs a paid staff, which CEO Scott Marshall said helps provide continuity of care for patients who may be anxious about visiting the dentist.

"Every time one of our pediatric patients sits in one of these chairs, it costs about $300 to be able to take care of them," Marshall said. "Only about $96 of that is reimbursed from Medicaid."

Marshall said fundraising helps the nonprofit cover the gap and continue providing services.

"Us being a nonprofit, we fundraise to make up the difference and that’s why we’re able to provide that care," he said.

Community Smiles relies heavily on donations. A silent auction as part of the group’s "Laugh for a Smile" fundraiser opens Tuesday, April 7.

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Leaders hope the funds will allow them to help more children in the future and possibly open additional clinics in Milwaukee and other areas.

As he celebrates being cavity-free, one young patient has a reason to smile.

"It’s really rewarding work to be able to help these kids that oftentimes have nowhere else to go," said Ebert.

What you can do:

The "Laugh for a Smile" fundraiser also includes a comedy show Thursday night at the Brookfield Conference Center. Tickets for that event are sold out, but people can still support the clinic through the silent auction .