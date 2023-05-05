Trump deposition video in rape trial released

Video of former President Donald Trump's deposition in his civil rape trial was released by the court on Friday afternoon.

In the video, which was recorded last October, Trump denies the allegations of his accuser, the writer E. Jean Carroll, referring to her as a "nut job" and "mentally sick."

At another point in the video, Trump mistakes Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. He also claims that Carroll is "not my type."

During the deposition, footage of Trump's infamous leaked Access Hollywood tape was shown.

On Thursday, Trump hinted that he might show up soon at the trial.

RELATED: Trump calls accuser a 'nut job' in recording played for NY jury

The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, has said he would give Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to provide his final answer about testifying in his own defense in response to Carroll's allegations that he sexually assaulted her at a posh Manhattan department store in spring 1996.

"If he has second thoughts, I’ll at least consider it," Kaplan said in court after the jury had been sent home for the day, adding that if Trump misses the deadline, "That ship will be irrevocably sailed."

Hours earlier, Trump suggested to reporters while golfing in Ireland that he would "probably attend" the trial, but lawyer Joseph Tacopina said there were no plans for him to do so.

Barring a Trump appearance, Kaplan said, lawyers will make closing arguments Monday.

With the Associated Press.







