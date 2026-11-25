The Brief Wisconsin officials have a warning about an FTC impersonation scam. The scammer calls and claims that your name and phone number are being used to commit scams. The caller gives a fake badge number and threatens to deactivate your phone.



It is the latest twist on a common scam: Someone calls claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission and says you're connected to a crime in another country.

How it works:

The scammer calls and claims that your name and phone number are being used to commit scams.

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"This one's a little convoluted and crazy if you think about it, but it’s working," said Michelle Reinen of Wisconsin's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Big picture view:

Reinen said it is happening across the country. The caller gives a fake badge number and threatens to deactivate your phone. They pretend to transfer you to the police to file a report.

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"You connect to another scammer, and that person will ask for your customer ID number, all sorts of other personal information," Reinen said.

After that comes part two: They call you back, impersonating the police, again.

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"There’s a warrant out for your arrest and you either need to pay a bond, or you need to leave the country," Reinen said.

What you should know:

The real FTC will never ask you to send them money, threaten to disconnect your phone, or text you a photo of their employee ID. The FTC will never tell you to keep a conversation secret.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.