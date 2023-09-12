article

"You have to move, move, move, move" if you want the chance to get free tickets to Beyoncé's tour stop in Houston!

Frontier Airlines has launched a sweepstakes promotion, offering the opportunity to win tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour performance on Sept. 23 at NRG Stadium.

The lucky winner will receive a prize package comprising two concert tickets, roundtrip airfare for two, two nights of accommodations, and a $500 stipend for an extra touch of extravagance.

SUGGESTED: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Houston: What to know for NRG Stadium, parking, bag policy

Tyri Squyres, Vice President of Marketing at Frontier Airlines, invited Beyoncé's fanbase, saying, "For all the dedicated members of the BeyHive, this is your moment to secure an extraordinary concert and travel experience. Time is of the essence, so those interested in participating should act quickly before the entry period concludes on Wednesday."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The entry period remains open until Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Please visit the sweepstakes landing page to enter and review the sweepstakes terms and conditions. An active FRONTIER Miles account number is a prerequisite for entry into the sweepstakes.

No purchase is necessary, and participation is available to U.S. residents who are 18 or older. Frontier says this sweepstakes is not endorsed by or affiliated with Beyoncé.