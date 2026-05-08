Friends of the Monarch Trail hosting plant sale in Greenfield Park

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In time for Mother's Day, a community group is putting on a plant sale this weekend.

Plants for pollinators

What we know:

Friends of the Monarch Trail is welcoming the monarch butterflies back.

The annual native plant sale is Saturday and Sunday (May 9-10) starting at 11 a.m. both days at the Greenfield Park Pavilion in West Allis.

Friends of the Monarch Trail

Climate change, insecticides, and habitat loss pose a threat to monarchs.

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They're looking for people to help bring back monarchs and pollinators. The group says specialty planting bags make it easy to create pollinator-friendly habitats.