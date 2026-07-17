On the Border strip club in Franklin has licenses revoked

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The Brief Franklin Common Council members voted Thursday to revoke On the Border’s licenses. On the Border has been at the center of a human trafficking investigation. Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.



A Franklin strip club at the center of a years-long human trafficking investigation will lose its licenses. The Franklin Common Council voted on Thursday night, July 16 to revoke On the Border's liquor and entertainment licenses.

Human trafficking investigation

The backstory:

Back in December, four men with ties to the Franklin strip club were charged in connection to human trafficking across the country.

Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.

Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.

On the Border

The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.

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Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with a third person, who is not being charged locally.

During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking.

Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.

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