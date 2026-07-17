On the Border strip club in Franklin has licenses revoked
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Franklin strip club at the center of a years-long human trafficking investigation will lose its licenses. The Franklin Common Council voted on Thursday night, July 16 to revoke On the Border's liquor and entertainment licenses.
Human trafficking investigation
The backstory:
Back in December, four men with ties to the Franklin strip club were charged in connection to human trafficking across the country.
Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.
Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.
On the Border
The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with a third person, who is not being charged locally.
During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking.
Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Franklin Common Council meeting, Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.