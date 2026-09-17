Franklin school closed until Monday after gun pulled on employee: police

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The Brief The Indian Community School in Franklin is closed until Monday after a man allegedly pointed a gun at an employee during a dispute. The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 16, during a dispute over landscaping along a property line. A 62-year-old Franklin man was taken into custody.



The Indian Community School in Franklin will be closed until Monday, Sept. 21, following an incident where a gun was reportedly pulled on an employee amid a landscaping dispute.

Landscaping dispute

What we know:

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to the scene Wednesday, Sept. 16, just before 4 p.m., following reports of a property-line dispute over landscaping work.

During the dispute, a 62-year-old Franklin man allegedly aimed a handgun at a 51-year-old employee of the Indian Community School.

The 62-year-old man was taken into custody for recklessly endangering safety and transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, we will be closed until Monday, September 21st. This will give law enforcement time to complete their work and allow us time to take the necessary steps to strengthen protections for our school," Indian Community School said in a statement.

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No injuries were reported.

Statement from school

What they're saying:

"We are writing to let you know that ICS will be closed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 17, 18, 19 and 20). All on-campus school activities and events scheduled during this timeframe have been canceled. Please note that off-campus events will continue as scheduled. See the end of this message for details."

"ICS will be closed until Monday, September 21st due to a credible threat made to an ICS staff member, involving a hand gun, which occurred Wednesday evening. The situation began with a dispute over a property boundary line and escalated to a direct threat, resulting in a police response and an arrest near the school."

"Given the seriousness of the situation, we will be closed until Monday, September 21st. This will give law enforcement time to complete their work and allow us time to take the necessary steps to strengthen protections for our school."

"We are actively working with Franklin Police and believe closing the school is the safest decision for our students, staff, families, and community. We understand that an unexpected school closure creates challenges for families and appreciate your understanding as we carefully and responsibly address this situation."

"We understand that this situation may be concerning and will likely leave families with questions. We ask for your patience, calm, and trust as we work closely with law enforcement and take the appropriate steps to keep our school community safe. We will share information with families and staff at regular intervals each day and as more information becomes available."