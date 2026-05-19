Franklin The Rock Sports Complex noise, common council to address

The Brief The Franklin Common Council plans to address noise complaints at The Rock Sports Complex on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Franklin City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Two music festivals are slated to happen this month at The Rock.



The Franklin Common Council on Tuesday, May 19 plans to address noise complaints at The Rock Sports Complex.

Common Council meeting

What we know:

Two music festivals are slated to happen this month at The Rock – and the city says it's bringing in noise experts to help monitor the sound.

On the agenda for Tuesday's common council meeting, the city will review an agreement with JPM Acoustics Noise Vibration – a noise experts group specializing in noise and vibration monitoring.

It's part of several changes Mayor John Nelson and the owner of The Rock Sports Complex said they plan to implement to address noise complaints.

The Common Council meeting will take place at Franklin City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

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Concerns from neighbors

Dig deeper:

Back in March, the Franklin Common Council gave the green light for The Rock to host the Country Rising Festival and the Tacos and Tequila Festival – which started back in 2023.

Since then, it has been met with pushback from neighbors who complained about noise levels and the "context" of the music played during these events.

Additionally, back in March, council members also reviewed a report from the last Tacos and Tequila event in September 2025, which showed that noise levels exceeded city limits twice.

Franklin Field at The Rock Sports Complex

About The Rock

What we know:

The Rock houses the minor league Milwaukee Milkman. The site also houses a snow park, a bar and community baseball fields. It sits on an old Milwaukee County garbage dump, which the county sold to Roc Ventures.