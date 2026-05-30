Tacos and Tequila Festival renews noise debate in Franklin

The Brief The annual Tacos and Tequila Festival returned to Franklin on Saturday. Neighbors were not thrilled, saying they've been dealing with noise for years. The company behind the festival said they took steps to ensure the decibel levels would not exceed city limits this year.



With the return of the annual Tacos and Tequila Festival on Saturday comes renewed debate over noise in Franklin.

Neighbors not thrilled

What they're saying:

The festival brought Rick Ross, Soulja Boy and thousands of people to Franklin Field. While festival-goers looked forward to a good time, neighbors said they've been dealing with noise from the sports complex for years.

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"It's quite disruptive when it goes on, and then I guess the worst part is the foul language that's used," said John McAdams. "It gets so loud at night, especially later on in the evening, that we could have all our doors and windows closed, and it just comes blaring through the house."

The Rock sports complex in Franklin

"I don't really want to come home and listen to something that's even bigger when I'm trying to rest," said Nikolas Marek.

The backstory:

Noise complaints have been on the city's radar. A report presented to the Franklin Common Council after last September's festival showed noise levels exceeded city decibel limits twice.

Noise in check?

The other side:

Nash Noland with Social House Entertainment, the company that runs the festival, said they took steps to ensure the decibel levels would not exceed city limits this year.

"We've teamed up with the city, the local police department and even hired a third sound ordinance person to oversee all of our testing to make sure that we're within the allowance of decibels," he said.

Tacos and Tequila Festival

Noland also said his team provided neighbors with options, like inviting them to the event and offering accommodations to leave for the weekend.

"We want to make sure we have as much fun as we can while maintaining respect for the community," he said.

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While some neighbors said it does not fix the problem, others tried to make the best of it.

"We're going to just hang out and listen to the music tonight," said Vanessa Ulfig.