Franklin Indian School gun threat; restraining order issued against accused

The Brief Steven Trudell allegedly pointed a gun and shouted threats at an Indian Community School employee clearing brush along a property line. A court commissioner issued a 10-year restraining and firearm restriction order prohibiting Steven Trudell from possessing weapons or contacting the school, its property, and its staff. Trudell skipped the injunction hearing and is scheduled to appear in court next month for his related criminal charges.



A court official issued a 10-year restraining and firearm restriction order against a man criminally charged with pointing a gun at a private Franklin American Indian school employee, during a dispute over brush being cleared from adjoining property lines earlier this month.

Steven Trudell, 62, did not appear before a restraining order court Wednesday morning.

Sept. 16 incident

The backstory:

ICS – a private, faith-based intertribal school that offers nearly 400 students from 4K-8th grade an education based on traditional Indian spiritual and cultural principles – owns nearly 180 acres of woodland, prairie and wetlands surrounding its campus near W. Martins and Loomis Roads.

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The employee told police he was operating a front-end loader along the property line on Sept. 16, when Trudell "poked his head out" from a clearing in the woods, who immediately pointed a gun at the employee. The employee told police he put his hands up, as Trudell – who the employee said had ‘numerous’ issues with ICS – was questioning and swearing at him, and said, "Don’t worry, you’re not going to get shot and to bring all the Indians," according to the complaint.

During the confrontation, prosecutors say Trudell’s son came up from behind his father and yelled derogatory statements, according to the complaint.

At the injunction hearing Wednesday, an attorney for the school said it plans to continue to clear their land.

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"They're going to be clearing land on their own property, and there's a concern – based on the sworn statement that was provided – that he is going to pop out with another weapon," said Luis Arroyo, noting the employee may be the one tasked with the work. "There's a heightened level of concern there's going to be a confrontation."

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What's next:

Court Commissioner Julie Whitney entered a 10-year injunction against Trudell, ordering him not to possess a firearm for the period, and to have no contact with ICS, property owned by ICS, and avoid contact with all employees, staff, students and parents on school property – and remain 500 feet away from all property owned by the school when there are employees visible. A no contact order was already in place in the criminal case.

Trudell is due back in court next month in the criminal matter.