Franklin house fire on S. Scepter Drive; several cats rescued
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on S. Scepter Drive on Thursday morning, March 5.
Franklin house fire
What we know:
Firefighters were dispatched to the two-family residence just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The first crews on the scene saw fire showing from the exterior of the home and extending into the attic space of the structure.
Several pet cats were removed by fire personnel and reunited with their owner. Nobody was hurt.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 35 minutes.
The Franklin Fire Department was assisted by Shared Services companies from the Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners and Milwaukee and West Allis Fire Departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Franklin Police Department.