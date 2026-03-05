Franklin house fire on S. Scepter Drive; several cats rescued

article

The Brief The Franklin Fire Department responded to a two-family residence on S. Scepter Drive just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. Crews from several other communities helped to contain an attic fire in 35 minutes. Several cats were safely removed from the home and reunited with their owner. Nobody was hurt.



The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on S. Scepter Drive on Thursday morning, March 5.

Franklin house fire

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-family residence just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The first crews on the scene saw fire showing from the exterior of the home and extending into the attic space of the structure.

Several pet cats were removed by fire personnel and reunited with their owner. Nobody was hurt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire was brought under control in approximately 35 minutes.

The Franklin Fire Department was assisted by Shared Services companies from the Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners and Milwaukee and West Allis Fire Departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department.