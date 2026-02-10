Franklin house fire; malfunctioning kerosene heater likely cause

article

Franklin firefighters battled a house fire on W. Church Street just east of St. Martin's Road on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the home just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The first arriving fire companies found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the home, which was unoccupied and undergoing renovation.

The closest municipal fire hydrant was approximately 1,000 feet from the residence and required a long layout of fire hose by two engine companies to secure a positive water supply. An aggressive fire attack, search and coordinated ventilation by the first arriving companies brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

While an ongoing cause and origin investigation is continuing, a malfunctioning kerosene heater being used during the renovation work at the residence appears to have caused the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released from a hospital.

The Franklin Fire Department was assisted by Shared Services companies from the Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners and Milwaukee Fire Departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department.