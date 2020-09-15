FOX6 Investigators: MPD renews effort to reduce reckless driving

Milwaukee police is launching a renewed effort at reducing reckless driving. But details are scarce.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15, Milwaukee police announced that the Reckless Driving Reduction Initiative (RDRI) will begin Tuesday, for its third year in a row, focusing on geographic locations where data show significant increases in traffic crashes and fatalities.

MPD will address speeding, driving under the influence and driving recklessly over the next several weeks.

That information comes a day before a FOX6 investigation of reckless driving in Milwaukee. It shows the problem is only getting worse.

Fatalities are way up -- even with the reduced driving earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9, you will see what FOX6 Investigators caught on camera after just a few hours on the street. You will hear from Police Chief Michael Brunson, as well as three women whose lives have been forever changed by reckless drivers. We will also show you the one elected official now charged with fixing this problem.

