FOX Entertainment teases unscripted series featuring Super Bowl champ Tom Brady

Tom Brady started off 2021 with a bang. He won his seventh Super Bowl, and now there’s talk of a potential unscripted FOX series featuring the champion football player.

On Monday, Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, teased an upcoming unscripted series with the seven-time Super Bowl champion during the company’s upfront presentation to advertisers.

Just before wrapping up the hour-long plus presentation Collier revealed that the company was working with Brady in what appears to be the next phase of the quarterback’s life whenever his football career draws to a close.

"We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady. Yes, that Tom Brady," said Collier.

The project is also reported to involve Brady’s very own multi-platform content company, 199 productions, which Brady launched in March 2020.

The "199" is significant as it is the exact order Brady was chosen at when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. Six other quarterbacks were selected ahead of Brady.

FOX's upfront presentation also featured appearances from "9-1-1" franchise stars Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe, "Call Me Kat" star and producer Mayim Bialik, and even Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Besides a potential series featuring the undisputed NFL legend, FOX has revealed a series of new shows in its latest primetime lineup for 2021-2022.

Joining the lineup will be the uplifting dramedy, "The Big Leap," starring Scott Foley and Piper Perabo. "The Big Leap" is about a "group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of ‘Swan Lake,’" FOX said.

Also making its debut in the fall, "Our Kind of People" is a family drama starring Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut which follows a single mother who risks everything and moves her family to a vineyard hoping to expand her natural hair care line.

Other new additions to the primetime lineup will be two new competition series called "Domino Masters" and "Don’t Forget the Lyrics!" and a new crime anthology series from "Homeland" and "24" executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and "House" creator David Shore, called "Accused."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News and Catherine Park contributed.

