FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too

Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts.

Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.

FOX also announced it would match and double any donations made by employees to the Red Cross.

Red Cross Fulfillment Team volunteers working ahead of Hurricane Ian, unload tractor trailers of supplies at the ESPN Center in Orlando, Fla. (Marko Kokic/American Red Cross)

"Our thoughts are with our Tampa and Orlando station teams and other FOX employees in the area and everyone affected by the storm. Thank you to all our FOX Weather and FOX TV Station teams across the country who are covering this disaster," the company said in a statement.

You can join FOX in our commitment to helping the Red Cross provide aid to the victims of Hurricane Ian.

How you can help through FOX

Anyone who wishes to join FOX’s effort to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian through donations can visit redcross.org/foxforward.

Rosemarie Bakshis, a registered nurse and Red Cross volunteer, is helping with the health and medical needs of the folks seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian at the Ross Norton Community Center in Clearwater, Fla. (Marko Kokic/American Red Cross)

Other ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Florida Disaster Fund

The state of Florida has set up a private Florida Disaster Fund to respond to relief efforts as Ian makes its way on land. The money will be distributed to different organizations that serves people in various communities with disaster response and recovery.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Up to 3%, however, no more than $30,000 will be taken from each donation to cover administrative costs, including but not limited to staff salary, indirect costs and credit card and bank transaction fees.

If you prefer to donate by check, please make your check out to "Volunteer Florida Foundation" and include "Florida Disaster Fund" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says donations can be made online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org or by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

Starbucks, World Central Kitchen

Starbucks says employees and customers can help impacted communities by making donations at any U.S. company-owned store or on the World Central Kitchen’s website.

Chris Williams contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.