Fort Atkinson brush fire in Hebron Township spreads to barn, house

article

The Brief Fort Atkinson firefighters and 11 mutual aid departments contained a two-acre vegetation fire that destroyed a large timber-frame barn. Crews performed a coordinated interior attack on a nearby home, limiting fire damage to the garage and successfully rescuing a pet dog. No civilians were hurt, though one firefighter was briefly hospitalized for evaluation and later released.



Fort Atkinson firefighters battled on Sunday, March 29, a brush fire that was reported to be out of control in Hebron Township.

Brush fire battle

What we know:

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Lower Hebron Road shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. While firefighters were enroute, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center advised that a nearby barn had caught fire. Due to fire conditions and rapid spread, a MABAS alarm was activated.

The first crews on the scene found a large timber frame barn fully involved with the fire. The brush fire had also extended to a nearby residence, igniting a portion of an attached four-car garage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fire crews conducted a coordinated interior attack on the home and removed one pet dog, which was uninjured and reunited with its family. The fire was brought under control with damage limited to a portion of the garage. No civilian injuries were reported.

Other Fort Atkinson firefighters and mutual aid departments worked simultaneously to contain and extinguish the brush fire and remaining sections of the barn. A second nearby residence sustained minor exterior siding damage and some smoke infiltration.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation and was released later that evening.

Cause of the fire

Dig deeper:

A total of 12 fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The brush fire was contained to less than two acres of vegetation and timber.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



The fire appears to be accidental in nature and remains under investigation by the Fort Atkinsonn Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.