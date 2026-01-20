Former Wisconsin prison employee pleads guilty to bribery charge

article

The Brief Former Waupun Correctional officer Luz Naranjo pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges for smuggling contraband into the prison. Naranjo admitted to accepting $6,000 in bribes to deliver tobacco, cellphones, and drugs to an inmate. Naranjo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15.



Luz Naranjo, 46, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 15 to conspiring to commit federal programs bribery, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Guilty plea to bribery charge

What we know:

According to court documents, Naranjo, a former correctional officer at Waupun Correctional Institution (WCI), received two bribe payments of $3,000 for smuggling contraband into WCI for an inmate. That contraband included tobacco, cellphones, and controlled substances.

Naranjo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 15. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, a news release says.

Waupun Correctional Institution

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.