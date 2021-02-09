Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine due in court

A former hospital pharmacist accused of sabotaging hundreds of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is due in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 9 for an arraignment and plea hearing.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton was charged in a Milwaukee federal court Tuesday, Jan. 26 with two counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.

The federal government charged Brandenburg with recklessly disregarding the risk posed to another person by tampering with vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Dec. 24, 2020.

Brandenburg intends to plead guilty, according to a plea agreement filed in the case.

According to the plea agreement, federal and local agents interviewed Brandenburg’s co-workers, reviewed electronic records and interviewed Brandenburg himself.

In the signed plea agreement, Brandenburg admits he believes in various conspiracy theories and "notions of ‘alternative history,’ and has communicated these same beliefs to his co-workers at the Grafton Facility for at least the past two years," is skeptical of vaccines in general and that as a licensed pharmacist, he understood that if vaccines are not stored properly, using them can pose a risk of harm or death.

Brandenburg goes on to admit, according to court filings, he knew by removing the vaccine from storage it could render it less effective, or could become dangerous and removed the same box of vaccine from refrigerated storage on during two shifts on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Vials of the vaccine Brandenburg removed from storage are still being tested by Moderna to determine if they are still effective.

The federal charges come after Brandenburg was charged in Ozaukee County court with attempted criminal damage to property. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

Brandenburg faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine on each count.