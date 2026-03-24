Former Ozaukee County coroner accused of falsifying records

The Brief Former Ozaukee County Coroner Timothy Deppisch is charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly claiming $76,000 in fraudulent mileage reimbursements. Investigators found Deppisch claimed travel to out-of-county funeral homes where staff say he never appeared, including 14 suspicious visits in December 2022 alone. Court filings state Deppisch admitted he did not always travel to the locations he reported.



Ozaukee County's former coroner is charged with misconduct in public office. Prosecutors say he falsified records, getting taxpayer dollars back for mileage he did not drive.

Former coroner accused

What we know:

Timothy Deppisch worked at the Justice Center from 2016 until 2022. He was elected as the county coroner. While in office, prosecutors say the now-73-year-old was reimbursed for nearly $76,000 worth of mileage reimbursements. The thing is, prosecutors say the number did not add up.

In 2023, Ozaukee County moved from an elected coroner to an appointed medical examiner who started looking at the books. A coroner's duties include issuing death certificate and cremation permits after viewing the body, either at the coroner's office or in-person.

In December 2022, court filings say Deppisch reported visiting Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood on two separate occasions. But when investigators spoke to the funeral director, they said Deppisch had never been there.

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Deppisch is charged with two counts of misconduct. Count 1 alleges in December 2022, he falsified records and received nearly $500 in mileage from 14 reported visits to funeral homes outside of the county. Court filings say investigators then looked at all expense voucher forms for 2022, and identified additional out-of-county funeral homes Deppisch most commonly requested travel reimbursement. Seven of those told investigators Deppisch was never there.

Ozaukee County Justice Center, Port Washington

For Deppisch's last six of seven years in office, prosecutors say he submitted and was reimbursed more than $76,000 for mileage.

Interview of Deppisch

What they're saying:

When interviewed, court filings say Deppisch "admitted that he did not always travel to the location he entered…rarely traveled to out-of-county facilities to do body viewings," and" denied ever issuing a cremation permit without seeing the deceased body."

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FOX6 News went to the former elected official's Mequon home. The shades were drawn, but the TV with FOX News was on inside, and someone could be seen walking around inside. However, nobody answered the door. After about five minutes, FOX6's Bill Miston left a business card. We never got a call back.

What's next:

It is unclear if Deppisch has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A summons has been issued for Deppisch. It is unclear when Deppisch will make his first court appearance.