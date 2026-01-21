Former Northridge Mall site; city explores long-term redevelopment options

The Brief Milwaukee leaders held a public open house to gather input on redevelopment of the former Northridge Mall site on Wednesday. Officials say ideas include more than retail, with potential uses ranging from entertainment to health and wellness. City leaders emphasize long-term investment in youth as a key part of any redevelopment plan.



After sitting empty for years, the City of Milwaukee is preparing to transform the former Northridge Mall site – but city leaders say they want the public’s input first.

What we know:

An open house Wednesday night, Jan. 21, near 76th and Brown Deer, gave neighbors a chance to share what they want to see replace the long-vacant property. City officials say redevelopment ideas go well beyond retail, with options ranging from sports and entertainment to health and wellness uses.

The site of the former Northridge Mall is now known as Granville Station. The mall opened in 1972 and closed in 2003.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump said no matter what ultimately moves into the site, the groundwork to sustain it must begin now — especially when it comes to investing in young people.

"Mentorship and education are a huge part of the mayor's agenda. He talks about it regularly with the entire cabinet," said Crump. "We can put the shiniest, most beautiful thing here, but if young people, 10 years from now … if we're not investing in young people right now, what's going to happen in 10 years? So i can assure you those are things we are thinking about."

What you can do:

City officials say they are also looking for an anchor development — something that would consistently bring people and business into the area. Community feedback gathered during the open house will help shape the vision for the site’s future.

The public can follow developments and provide input on the city's website. To learn more about the Granville Station project, visit the city's project website.

