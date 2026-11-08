Former Milwaukee police officer identified as suspect in West Bend death investigation: police sources

The Brief Police sources confirmed to FOX6 that the suspect in a West Bend death investigation was a former Milwaukee police officer. Four people and a dog were found dead inside a West Bend home on Saturday, Nov. 7. Two of the deceased were children. Another child was taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect was among the deceased individuals inside.



The suspect in a West Bend death investigation that left four dead was a former Milwaukee police officer, according to police sources.

Former MPD officer suspect

What we know:

Two police sources confirmed to FOX6 News that the suspect in a West Bend death investigation was a former Milwaukee police officer.

Sources told FOX6 that the suspect retired over a decade ago and the retirement was not duty-related.

West Bend police have not confirmed specific details of what occurred during the incident, but they did say the suspect is believed to be among the deceased.

FOX6 is not naming the suspect at this time as they have not been formally identified by West Bend police.

The backstory:

According to West Bend police, a woman, a boy, a girl and a man were all found dead inside a home near Edgewood and Wisconsin at around 11:47 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Another girl was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

A dog was also found dead in the home.

"Everybody within the home is connected to one another," said Lt. Brian McAndrews of the West Bend Police Department.

Official identities of the victims have not been released yet.

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Dig deeper:

While specific details of the incident have not been released, West Bend police did say a firearm that they "believe was involved was found inside the home."

Four people, including two children, and a dog were found dead inside a home in West Bend, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Nov. 7. (FOX6 News Milwaukee)

Community response

What they're saying:

Outside the home, there's a growing memorial.

People have been leaving flowers, balloons and stuffed animals.

West Bend memorial outside the home

Neighbors said they're still trying to come to terms with what happened.

FOX6 spoke with a group of students who said they were really close to the family and went to high school with one of the girls.

"I will forever cherish this family as it was my own," Amelia Mortenson said. "We have lost three lovely angels and while the other is in the hospital for something she never could have handled."

"She would always smile at me. She would give me the biggest hug," Kiera Timothy said. ""We'll miss her, but she's in our hearts forever."

"She is just the biggest blessing we could have ever had, and we're all going to miss her so much," Mortenson said. "They were a welcoming family. Their mom was incredible; their children were incredible."

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Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000.

Police also urge the public to contact Friends Inc at 262-334-5598 if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence.