Food pantries still seeing high demand following government shutdown

The Brief The government shutdown ended more than a month ago, but the effects on food pantries remain. Food pantries say there's still high demand and a strain on supply. There's also potential for another partial government shutdown in January 2026.



Food pantries are still picking up the pieces five weeks after the federal government shutdown ended.

Although lawmakers worked out a deal, the demand on local pantries is still putting a strain on supply.

Uncertainty remains

What we know:

It’s been almost two months since FOX6 visited WestCare Wisconsin, one of many places experiencing high demand as SNAP funding went on hold.

Now, more than a month removed from the shutdown, staff members say uncertainty for 2026 is still in the air.

Anita Garrett is a volunteer with WestCare Wisconsin. She says food insecurity in Milwaukee remains high this holiday season.

Food at the food pantry

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Families are finding themselves in a jam. Being able to provide toys or something for the kids, or even putting food on the table," Garrett said.

That's putting pressure and demand on local food pantries.

"Last week Wednesday, we didn’t have anything on the shelves," Garrett added.

2025’s federal government shutdown marked the longest in U.S. history, stretching for 43 days.

During that time, funding for Wisconsin’s FoodShare was placed on hold, impacting the more than 700,000 people who rely on it.

Related article

Garrett is one of those people.

"I stocked up on a lot of canned goods so that I would be able to put food on the table for my kids," said Garrett.

The deal struck to end the shutdown in November will expire Jan. 30, 2026. That means a partial shutdown is possible in the new year and could send program funding back into limbo.

Food at the food pantry

In a statement sent to FOX6, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin says, "Hunger will remain a reality for far too many neighbors in eastern Wisconsin in 2026."

For now, many local pantries continue to rely on community support.

"We had to reach out to more organizations and partner with more people so that we, in this community, in this area, we can supply the food," said Garrett.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Staff here say their community pantry event will be on Dec. 24 at noon.

It’ll be the last one of the year, and they’re preparing to empty these shelves and pass out more than 200 boxes that day.

College food pantries are also still seeing high student turnout.

UW-Milwaukee tells FOX6 in a statement, "The UWM Food Center & Pantry experienced a steady increase in student usage throughout the holiday season, reflecting ongoing need across campus."