Fond du Lac teen detained over mass shooting threat: police

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The Brief An international tip led law enforcement to investigate a 15-year-old Fond du Lac resident over online statements threatening a mass shooting. Detectives executed a search warrant at the juvenile's home, seizing multiple firearms, a computer, and a mobile phone. Following further investigation, the teen was put in a secure detention facility and referred for charges of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.



A Fond du Lac teenager is now in custody after police say they made online statements threatening a mass shooting.

Initial tip

What To Know:

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on Oct. 26, police got information from state and federal law enforcement regarding a possibly serious threat of violence involving a 15-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The information included online statements made by the teen referencing a possible mass shooting.

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The initial report was submitted to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and subsequently shared with the Fond du Lac Police Department through the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The tip came from a person outside the United States who became concerned based on online interactions with the teen.

Fond du Lac police detectives immediately began evaluating the reported threat, reviewing available information, examining prior contacts involving the teen, and assessing the risk to the community.

Search warrant executed

What To Know:

The next day, detectives executed a search warrant at the teen's home. During the search, investigators seized multiple firearms, a computer, and a cell phone as part of the investigation.

The investigation includes a detailed examination of the reported online activity and digital communications. Computer forensic investigators are working to analyze the electronic devices and verify the information received, while establishing the full context of the teen's online interactions. Police say that the investigative steps are important to understanding the nature, credibility, and extent of the reported threat.

Police continued the investigation and maintained close communication with the FBI, DCI, and law enforcement partners outside the United States.

On Nov. 3, detectives conducted an additional interview with the teen. Following that interview, the teen was evaluated by Fond du Lac County Human Services Youth Justice social workers and placed at the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Facility.

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Charges referred

What To Know:

As a result of the investigation to date, police referred one count of terrorist threats and one count of disorderly conduct to Fond du Lac County Human Services Youth Justice for consideration.

Investigation

Big picture view:

This investigation required a coordinated response that extended well beyond Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac Police Department worked closely with the FBI, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, international law enforcement partners, Fond du Lac County Human Services Youth Justice, and the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

Police say the collaboration and timely exchange of information among these partners were instrumental in allowing investigators to assess the reported threat, pursue necessary investigative steps, and address the circumstances involving the juvenile.

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The investigation remains active, and police are working with its law enforcement and community partners to evaluate all available information and take appropriate action to protect public safety.

The Fond du Lac Police Department takes all reports involving threats of violence seriously. Information, even when it originates outside our community or involves online activity, must be evaluated and acted upon.

See something say something

What you can do:

Police encourage community members to report threats, concerning behavior, or information suggesting a potential risk of violence. Reporting concerns in good faith allows law enforcement and appropriate community partners to assess situations, intervene when necessary, and connect individuals with resources when appropriate.