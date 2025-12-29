Fond du Lac police chase, speeds reach 70 mph; driver arrested

article

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, just after 9:30 p.m., a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation near Johnson and Hickory in the City of Fond du Lac.

Upon making contact with the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, she was told to get out of the vehicle. She refused and instead made movements towards the shifter. The deputy again told her to get out of the vehicle, at which time she shifted the vehicle into drive and sped away at a high rate of speed.

The deputy got back in his patrol vehicle and began to pursue the fleeing vehicle. The suspect vehicle traveled a short distance, reaching speeds of about 70 mph and ultimately came to a stop west of Seymour Street. Deputies and City of Fond du Lac Police officers boxed the vehicle in to stop it from escaping and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

It was believed that the driver had thrown something out of the vehicle after driving off. Officers and deputies walked the area and found illegal contraband near the traffic stop location and where the vehicle had traveled.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Marathon. She is currently in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail on felony flee and elude, obstructing, misdemeanor bail jumping, and additional charges relating to possession of controlled substances.

The pursuit lasted less than a mile. No people were hurt and no vehicles or other property were damaged.

Two dogs got out of the suspect's vehicle and ran away when the pursuit ended. One was captured, and the second is still on the loose.