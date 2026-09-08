Fond du Lac 6-mile chase; driver tased, taken into custody

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The Brief A man was taken into custody on Monday night after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The six-mile chase reached speeds up to 80 mph. Deputies deployed a Taser and successfully apprehended the suspect.



A 20-year-old Fox Lake man was taken into custody on Monday night, Sept. 7, after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The pursuit spanned roughly six miles and reached speeds of up to 80 mph.

Police chase

What we know:

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's sergeant spotted a speeding silver Volkswagen heading south on Main Street near Guindon Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The sergeant recorded the silver Volkswagen traveling 54 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept heading south on Highway 175.

The Sergeant pursued the vehicle until a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy deployed a tire deflation device at the intersection of Highway 175 and County Highway B.

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Following the successful deployment of the tire deflation device, the suspect vehicle came to a stop on Highway 175 south of Church Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the fleeing driver exited the vehicle and began advancing toward deputies after being instructed to stop.

Driver arrested

What we know:

After the driver ignored multiple commands to stop, deputies deployed a Taser and successfully apprehended the suspect.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Fox Lake man, was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Suspicion of Operating While Impaired, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

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The suspect was also issued multiple traffic citations.

No deputies were injured.