Fond du Lac County motorcycle accident, woman flown to hospital
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Fond du Lac woman was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle accident on Friday night, June 12.
What we know:
It happened in the town of Forest, near County Highway T and County Highway W, at around 6:25 p.m. The sheriff's office said the motorcycle was headed west when the 44-year-old woman, who was a passenger, fell off.
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The driver, a 54-year-old Fond du Lac man, immediately pulled over and helped the woman. She was ultimately flown to a Neenah hospital with serious injuries. Neither person was wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the accident. It's not clear what the cause was, but investigators said speed and alcohol were not factors.
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The Source: The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released information about the accident.