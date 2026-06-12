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Fond du Lac County motorcycle accident, woman flown to hospital

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 12, 2026 8:45 PM CDT
Published June 12, 2026 8:45 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Fond du Lac woman was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle accident on Friday.
    • It happened in the town of Forest, near County Highway T and County Highway W.
    • Investigators said the woman fell off the motorcycle. She was not wearing a helmet.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Fond du Lac woman was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle accident on Friday night, June 12.

What we know:

It happened in the town of Forest, near County Highway T and County Highway W, at around 6:25 p.m. The sheriff's office said the motorcycle was headed west when the 44-year-old woman, who was a passenger, fell off.

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The driver, a 54-year-old Fond du Lac man, immediately pulled over and helped the woman. She was ultimately flown to a Neenah hospital with serious injuries. Neither person was wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the accident. It's not clear what the cause was, but investigators said speed and alcohol were not factors.

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The Source: The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released information about the accident.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsFond du Lac County