Fond du Lac middle school fire in kiln room of art classroom

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The Brief Firefighters extinguished an active fire in the Woodworth Middle School kiln room early Wednesday morning. While the kiln room sustained significant fire damage, the adjacent art classroom only suffered minor damage. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.



Fond du Lac fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire in an art classroom at Woodworth Middle School early Wednesday, May 13.

Fire at middle school

What we know:

Firefighters responded to Woodworth shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a fire alarm activation.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was no visible smoke or fire from the exterior of the building. However, while investigating inside the school, firefighters discovered smoke in the art classroom.

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A news release says fire crews advanced a hose line into the building and located an active fire in the kiln room adjacent to the main art classroom. The fire was brought under control within approximately five minutes.

The kiln room sustained significant fire damage. Only minor damage extended into the art classroom.

Crews then conducted extensive ventilation operations throughout the school to remove smoke from the building. Due to the size of the facility, the ventilation process required a significant amount of time to complete.