Fond du Lac inmate death; Taycheedah Correctional Institution

article

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday, July 19.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office. The DOC will continue to offer support during the investigation.