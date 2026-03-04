Fond du Lac County crash: Driver ejected, arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A Fond du Lac County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash. It happened on Highway 45 in the town of Osceola on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said the man was later arrested for operating while intoxicated.



A Fond du Lac County man was ejected from his vehicle, flown to a hospital and arrested for operating while intoxicated after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, March 4.

The details:

It happened on Highway 45 in the town of Osceola. Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies and other first responders were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver, a 52-year-old Oakfield man, had been ejected from his vehicle. He was flown to a Neenah hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the man was headed north on Highway 45 when he failed to negotiate a curve, went into a ditch, hit an embankment and went airborne. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, and the man was arrested for OWI.

No other people or vehicles were involved. The highway was closed for roughly 45 minutes due to the crash response.

Featured article