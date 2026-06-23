Fond du Lac County warrant suspect caught after marsh chase

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The Brief A Fond du Lac County deputy recognized a bicyclist Tuesday as a wanted suspect with an active nationwide felony warrant. The suspect fled on a bicycle, then on foot, before law enforcement found him after an approximately 200-yard K-9 track through a dense marsh. The 50-year-old Rib Lake man was taken into custody without further incident and was expected to be taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.



A 50-year-old Rib Lake man wanted on a nationwide felony warrant was taken into custody Tuesday, June 23, after fleeing from law enforcement in Fond du Lac County.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol around 12:15 p.m. when he saw a man riding a bicycle southbound on Lakeshore Drive near Lone Elm Road in the Town of Friendship.

The deputy recognized the man as a wanted suspect with an active nationwide felony warrant issued by Iron County for burglary of a dwelling.

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When the deputy attempted to make contact with the suspect, he fled southbound on his bicycle along Lakeshore Drive before abandoning the bike and continuing on foot onto private property west of the road. The deputy temporarily lost sight of him.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

Additional deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Fond du Lac police officers responded and established a perimeter.

A sheriff's office sergeant and K-9 partner were deployed to conduct a track. With help from a drone providing aerial overwatch, law enforcement found the suspect after an approximately 200-yard K-9 track through a dense marsh.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

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Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for medical clearance and will later be taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Officials said the man has an extensive criminal history, including resisting and obstructing law enforcement, drug-related offenses and theft-related offenses.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Van Dyne 1st Responders and North Fond du Lac Ambulance.