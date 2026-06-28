Fond du Lac County pursuit ends with Oshkosh man arrested after chase

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The Brief A deputy observed a southbound vehicle traveling 91 mph in a 50 mph zone in the Town of Friendship. The driver allegedly fled from two attempted traffic stops before stopping near Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. A 37-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested on several charges, including operating while intoxicated and fleeing an officer.



A 37-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Sunday, June 28, after deputies said he fled two attempted traffic stops in Fond du Lac County.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was parked on Lakeshore Drive near Shady Drive in the Town of Friendship around 11:05 a.m. The deputy saw a southbound vehicle traveling 91 mph in a posted 50 mph speed zone.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly failed to obey the deputy’s emergency lights and siren.

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The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle turned into a driveway in an attempt to evade the deputy. A short time later, the deputy again saw the vehicle traveling south on Lakeshore Drive near Shady Lane.

Deputies said the driver again increased his speed and failed to obey emergency lights and siren.

The vehicle eventually stopped near Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Dig deeper:

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Oshkosh, was arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding an officer, lewd and lascivious behavior, second-degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and numerous other citations.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office said the man also had two active warrants out of Winnebago County.

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One was a felony warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting or obstructing an officer. The second was a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer.

A 48-year-old Menasha woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody and later released at the scene.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.