Fond du Lac County pursuit, driver arrested for OWI 4th offense

article

The Brief An Oshkosh man was arrested for OWI following a police chase that started in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.



A 43-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested for OWI following a police chase that started in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 6.

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 1:40 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in a construction zone on I-41 NB at mile marker 143. The vehicle did not stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated a short time later. Brown County Sheriffs Department located the vehicle at speeds greater than 100 mph. Brown County initiated a short pursuit. However, it was terminated as well.

Outagamie County Sheriffs Department later located and stopped the vehicle at County Road E and Seminary Road. Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol met Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputies at their traffic stop.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the vehicle refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) 4th offense.

In addition to the OWI 4th offense, the driver is also being charged with felony flee/elude, reckless driving, speed, deviating from designated lane, failure to keep vehicle under control, four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.