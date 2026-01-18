Fond du Lac County pursuit; 5 arrested, gun recovered

article

The Brief A traffic stop for mismatched license plates led to a 23-minute pursuit in Fond du Lac County on Sunday. Five people were taken into custody, and deputies recovered drugs, alcohol and a loaded handgun. The driver faces multiple felony charges, while passengers received underage alcohol citations.



A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested five people following a high-speed pursuit that lasted more than 20 minutes on Sunday, Jan. 18.

What we know:

The incident began when a deputy stopped a vehicle on Rolling Meadows Drive just south of Winnebago Street in the Township of Lamartine after license plates on the vehicle returned as "no vehicle associated," indicating they did not belong to the car, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy approached, the vehicle fled southbound at a high rate of speed, prompting a pursuit. The vehicle later traveled westbound on Highway 23, with the pursuit lasting about 23 minutes and covering roughly 24 miles west of the city of Fond du Lac.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Authorities said most of the pursuit occurred south of Highway 23, east of Highway 26 and north of County Highway T. During the chase, the driver made multiple U-turns to avoid spike strips and, at times, drove head-on toward deputies in an attempt to evade capture.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle attempted to hide near a farmstead on Forest Avenue Road. The vehicle entered a ditch and came to rest near a pole shed, deputies said.

Related article

All five occupants exited the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident by responding deputies.

Dig deeper:

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected marijuana and alcohol, authorities said. Deputies also followed fresh footprints in the snow from the vehicle to a black bag hidden beneath a building, where a loaded handgun was found.

(Via the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)

The vehicle sustained minor damage after entering the ditch. No squad cars or other vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Black Creek, was charged with multiple counts of recklessly endangering safety, felony fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

The four passengers, all under age 21, received citations for underage possession of alcohol. Some passengers also received citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.