Fond du Lac County police chase; 4-mile pursuit ends with arrests

The Brief A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday after fleeing a traffic stop on State Highway 26 in a vehicle that had previously struck a squad car in Brown County. The pursuit ended after four miles on USH 151 when deputies used tire deflation devices. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident or injury.



A Madison man and woman were taken into custody after leading Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed police chase on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Fond du Lac County police chase

What we know:

A post on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook says it was around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when it was notified of a suspect that fled from a traffic stop and struck a Brown County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Vehicle. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office advised that the suspect operator has charges of Felony Flee/Elude, 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Hit and Run and Felon in Possession of a firearm.

A Village of Rosendale officer located the vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 26 in the Village of Rosendale. The Rosendale officer followed the vehicle southbound on STH 26 until a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. A High-Risk Stop was conducted, and the vehicle initially pulled over on STH 26.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The vehicle then took off from the stop at a high rate of speed southbound on STH 26. A Sergeant with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deployed a Tire Deflation Device which the suspect vehicle struck, causing both driver-side tires to deflate. The suspect continued onto USH 151 southbound where it came to a stop on USH 151 at Oak Center Rd. Both the operator and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Taken into custody

Dig deeper:

Officials said the operator, a 44-year-old Madison man was taken into custody and held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing/Eluding, 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Possession of THC (Repeater). He was also cited for Operating while Revoked, Transporting Open Intoxicants, Excessive Speeding in a 55 MPH Zone (45+ MPH), and Drivers License Restriction Violation Class D.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Madison woman was taken into custody and held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges Resisting/Obstructing and Possession of THC.

The pursuit lasted four miles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Rosendale Police Department, Waupun Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. There were no injuries and no damage to any vehicles involved in the pursuit.