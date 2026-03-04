Fond du Lac County machine shed fire; likely caused by wood burner

article

The Brief A machine shed in Fond du Lac County was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, March 3. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was likely caused by the malfunction of a wood burner. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Tuesday, March 3, responded to the scene of a machine shed fire in Fond du Lac County.

Crews were called to the area of Highway 45 and Short Lane in the Town of Eden after a passerby reported smoke billowing from a machine shed.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that a 20-foot by 60-foot shed was emitting heavy smoke. Due to the severity of the fire and the potential threat to nearby structures, additional emergency resources were requested.

The shed and multiple pieces of machinery located inside sustained significant damage. A nearby barn and silo were not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was likely caused by the malfunction of a wood burner.

The incident is not considered suspicious at this time; however, the investigation remains ongoing by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.