Fond du Lac County fatal camper fire; 35-year-old woman deceased

The Brief A 35-year-old Fond du Lac woman died Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a camper at the Breezy Hill Campground. A man and three children managed to escape the blaze with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not yet determined the formal cause of the fire.



A 35-year-old Fond du Lac woman died in a camper fire in the Town of Byron on Sunday, Feb. 15, officials said.

Camper fire

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Callers reported a camper on fire at Breezy Hill Campground.

A news release says a man and three children were able to safely exit the camper. However, the woman was reported to still be inside.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from the Eden Fire Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, responded to the scene. While fire personnel were working to extinguish the fire, the Fond du Lac woman was located inside the camper and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What's next:

The cause of the fire and the manner of death have not yet been determined, officials said.

The fire, which appeared to have originated in the kitchen area, was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire personnel.

The man and three kids did receive medical attention due to their non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the fire.