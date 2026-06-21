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The Brief The 16-year-old accused in a fatal Fond du Lac County crash appeared in court for her initial appearance. Her cash bond was set at $5,000, which was posted. Prosecutors said she was driving a vehicle when it crashed, which resulted in the death of one person. She does not have a driver's license.



Fond du Lac County prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old girl in connection to a crash that killed one person and injured two others on June 13.

Charges filed

In court:

The district attorney's office charged the 16-year-old with one count of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license – causing death, and two counts of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license – causing great bodily harm.

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She appeared in Fond du Lac County Court on June 17, where her cash bond was set at $5,000. That bond has been posted, and she's due back in court July 20.

Related article

Fatal crash | June 13

The backstory:

On Saturday, June 13 at about 7:17 p.m, law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway HH in the town of Calumet (northeastern corner of Fond du Lac County).

Multiple people were injured, and one person was dead. The 16-year-old defendant admitted to driving the vehicle during the crash.

Area of the crash on County Highway HH (Courtesy: WLUK-TV)

The investigation showed the defendant’s vehicle struck a culvert, launched into the air, struck a pole and rolled over. The vehicle came to rest on its side and on top of one of the victims, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old admitted to using THC from a vape cartridge pen "before" the crash and indicated that THC consumption occurred between going to two residences that night. Four vape pens were recovered as evidence, with one suspected to contain THC and the other three pens suspected of containing nicotine.

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The defendant denied any alcohol use prior to the crash; blood was drawn at the hospital and submitted for further analysis. She admitted to not having a driver’s license, which a Wisconsin Department of Transportation records check confirmed.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts break for the family that lost their child in this crash and for all those injured and their families," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement. "We don’t yet know all the details that led to this crash, but the crash remains under investigation. Additional charges are anticipated as further evidence becomes available. If anyone has additional details, we ask that you contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office."

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.