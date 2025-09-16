Fond du Lac County crash; car hit rear of stopped school bus

article

The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus. It happened on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1 on County W, just west of St. Paul Road. The driver reported that direct sunlight may have been a contributing factor in the crash.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that happened Tuesday morning, Sept. 16.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on County W, just west of St. Paul Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound passenger car struck the rear of the stopped school bus while its warning lights and stop arm were activated.

The bus was carrying approximately 12 children at the time of the crash. No children were injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the passenger car, a 56-year-old woman from Malone, sustained minor injuries and was transported for treatment.

The driver reported that direct sunlight may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.