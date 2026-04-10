Fond du Lac County child finds loaded gun, sibling fatally shot

article

The Brief A two-year-old child died on Friday, April 10, after being shot by their four-year-old sibling in a parked vehicle in the Town of Lamartine. The shooting happened when the older child found a loaded firearm in the vehicle’s center console while a parent briefly stepped back inside the home. Authorities say the parents are cooperating with investigators and foul play is not suspected.



A two-year-old child was shot and killed by their four-year-old sibling after they got hold of a loaded firearm on Friday, April 10, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Child shot

What we know:

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Communications Center got a 911 call from a person who was out for a walk and saw that a child was shot at a nearby home.

Deputies responded to the scene in the Town of Lamartine, along with the North Fond du Lac Ambulance and Lamartine first responders. Due to the severity of injuries, a ThedaStar medical helicopter was also requested to respond to the scene.

Both a deputy and a first responder arrived on scene within minutes and they both immediately began lifesaving efforts. However, the child died at the scene.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office goes on to say that the preliminary information indicates three young children were in a vehicle in the driveway of their home. Their parent briefly left the vehicle and went back into the home to grab something they had forgotten.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During that time, a four-year-old in the vehicle found a loaded firearm in the center console. That firearm discharged, striking a two-year-old sibling. No one else was injured. The incident was isolated to the driveway of the home and foul play is not suspected.

Investigation

What we know:

The incident remains under active investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office working in conjunction with the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The family involved is cooperating with investigators, and any criminal charges that may be filed will be determined at a later time when the investigation ends.

A chaplain with the sheriff's office and a crisis social worker also assisted.

Dig deeper:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to safely store firearms out of the reach of children at all times.