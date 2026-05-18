Fond du Lac County chase, standoff; wanted suspect arrested

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The Brief A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, May 17, led to a police chase after the deputy discovered the driver had bench warrants. The driver fled to his home and barricaded himself inside, prompting a multi-hour standoff. Eventually he, along with two other people, exited the home and was taken into custody.



Authorities in Fond du Lac County were involved in a police chase on Sunday, May 17, that ended with an hours-long standoff at a home in the Town of Waupun.

Traffic stop leads to chase

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., a deputy pulled a vehicle over on County Highway TC near County Highway M for a registration violation.

The driver gave the deputy a false name, but the deputy recognized the driver as a suspect wanted for a parole violation related to original charges of robbery, as well as bench warrants for failure to appear on charges including resisting or obstructing an officer.

The driver fled the scene of the traffic stop and a chase began. The driver fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph. He drove for about two miles to his home in the Town of Waupun, where he got out of his vehicle and ran inside.

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Standoff

What we know:

Additional deputies, with help from the Waupun Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol, surrounded the home and started issuing commands to the suspect to exit, but he refused and stayed barricaded inside.

After several hours of requesting a peaceful surrender, and due to the nature of the warrants and new felony charges related to the chase, the sheriff’s office SWAT team was deployed. The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team was also requested to help.

After three more hours of attempted negotiations, which happened at the same time as a search warrant for the home was drafted and then reviewed and issued by a circuit court judge, SWAT team members used an armored vehicle to breach the house in order to communicate with those inside.

Moments later, three adults, including the suspect, got out of the home and were taken into custody. SWAT maintained a perimeter on the home while everyone was interviewed. It was discovered that a fourth person, who also had warrants, may still be inside. The SWAT team remained on scene to search and clear the residence and all outbuildings on the property, but the fourth suspect was not found.