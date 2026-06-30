Fond du Lac County attempted kidnapping; woman attacked on trail

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The Brief A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked a woman who was walking with her baby on a Fond du Lac County trail. The woman reported that the man covered her mouth with a white cloth and grabbed her neck. Eyewitness reports and surveillance footage helped authorities identify a 21-year-old male suspect.



A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday, June 29, after he allegedly attacked a woman who was walking with her baby in a stroller on a Fond du Lac County trail.

He is being held on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery.

Woman attacked on trail

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 3:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an area of the Mascoutin Valley Trail in the Village of Rosendale near the intersection of Willow Creek Road.

A 27-year-old woman reported being approached by a man while walking on the trail with her one-year-old son in a stroller.

The woman reported that the man attacked her by covering her mouth with a white cloth and grabbing her neck. She managed to fight him off and flee back to her nearby home with her son to call 911.

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Man arrested

What we know:

Using a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle provided by the victim, deputies and detectives canvassed the area.

Eyewitness reports and surveillance footage helped authorities identify a 21-year-old male suspect.

Around 10:46 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the Village of Rosendale, where they arrested the 21-year-old suspect.