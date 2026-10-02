Fond du Lac County 5-mile chase; driver arrested, provided false name

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The Brief A woman was taken into custody after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The driver had a valid warrant out of Fond du Lac County for failure to pay on possession of cocaine. The pursuit covered approximately five miles.



A woman was taken into custody early Friday morning, Oct. 2, after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The pursuit spanned roughly five miles.

Police chase

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:10 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-41 northbound near County Highway F for an equipment violation. The driver provided the deputy with a false name.

The deputy recognized the driver and knew she was wanted on an active warrant out of Fond du Lac County for failure to pay on a cocaine possession charge.

When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver refused and fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

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As Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputies pursued the vehicle, two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers deployed tire deflation devices near I-41 and Lost Arrow Road.

The vehicle was disabled by the deflation devices and came to a halt on northbound I-41 near Highway 151.

Driver arrested

The Details:

The driver ran from the stopped vehicle, but officers took her into custody on the Highway 151 overpass over I-41.

A passenger in the vehicle was cooperative with the investigation and was eventually released at the conclusion of the investigation.

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The driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

The driver had an open case in Winnebago County for Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, as well as an open case in Waupaca County for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Designer Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC.