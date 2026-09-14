Fond du Lac County chase reached speeds of 120 mph; driver in custody

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The Brief A woman was taken into custody on Monday morning after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The three-mile chase reached speeds up to 120 mph. Deputies successfully used a tire deflation device.



A 37-year-old New London woman was taken into custody early Monday morning, Sept. 14, after fleeing from deputies in Fond du Lac County. The pursuit spanned roughly three miles and reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

Police chase

What we know:

At approximately 2:50 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a report that a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was pursuing a southbound vehicle on I-41 near County Highway N.

To help the State Patrol, several Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies deployed tire deflation devices. The State Patrol called off the chase once they reached the Winnebago Street area on I-41.

A short time later, a Fond du Lac County sheriff's sergeant spotted a car matching the suspect's description speeding south on I-41 near US 151 and activated emergency lights and sirens to pull it over.

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The vehicle kept fleeing south on I-41 at about 120 mph, approaching Lost Arrow Road, where a deputy successfully used a tire deflation device to flatten one of its tires.

The car finally slowed to a stop south of Highway B, where multiple deputies and State Patrol troopers executed a high-risk traffic stop and took the driver into custody without further incident.

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The suspect, a 37-year-old New London woman, was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and later booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The suspect was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and multiple warrants through Milwaukee County and Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The suspect was also issued multiple traffic citations.