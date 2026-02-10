Foamy at-home experiments from Club SciKidz

Tanzania Sewell from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee shares two of her favorite foaming experiments.







Rainbow Bubble Snake



Items needed:

Bubble solution

Empty 16oz or 20oz plastic bottle

Rubber band

Baby wipes

Food coloring or washable markers



Create your bubble maker by cutting the bottom off of an empty, clean plastic bottle. Securely attach one baby wipe to the bottom of the hole you just created in the bottle. Your goal is to cover the whole completely with the baby wipe. Using either food coloring or washable markers, create a colorful pattern on the baby wipe you've attached to the bottom of your bottle. To make your bubble snake, dip the bottom of your bubble maker into your bubble solution. When completely saturated, it's time to blow bubbles! Steadily blow through the mouth of your bottle and watch the bubble snake form.



Egg Foam



Items needed:

Food coloring

1 tbsp of egg whites

1 tbsp baking soda

1/4 cup vinegar

A cup to complete the reaction



In the cup you've chosen for your reaction, mix the baking soda and egg whites to form a paste. Once formed, add food coloring. Because we are creating a foam, we expect much more volume than we start with. This means, the color you choose will be significantly lighter. When ready, add your vinegar and watch the chemical reaction happen!