Florida to sue Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is vowing to fight President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies. Hours after the Biden administration set a January 4 deadline, the governor and state attorney general Ashley Moody announced plans for a lawsuit against the federal government.

"We started with 15 days to slow the spread and now it’s get jabbed or lose your job," quipped Governor Ron DeSantis.

Moody called the vaccine requirement unlawful and unconstitutional and she says she will be filing suit against the federal government as soon as possible.

The vaccine mandate is being issued through OSHA, the agency that regulates workplace safety and health. Thursday, OSHA announced details of the plan, which applies to businesses with 100 or more employees.

It also set a January 4 deadline for all workers to be vaccinated.

Those who choose not to must provide a weekly negative COVID test.

The president believes this is one of the final hurdles needed to beat the pandemic. But the governor and Attorney General Moody say it's illegal.

"OSHA has never used its authority like this and it's absurd," Moody exclaimed. "This rule requires employees to get vaccinated or be weekly tested and wear a face covering. I've already heard from employers that this will affect numerous employees, some up to 35 percent."

"People are so sick of constantly being bossed around, restricted, mandated, and all of these different things," DeSantis said from Tallahassee. "We’ve had enough of it, and we want people to be able to make their own decisions."

Moody says some businesses told her the new policy will cost their businesses millions of dollars.

Georgia and Alabama are joining in on the lawsuit.

The president, however, has said he expects this mandate to be contested and that he's confident that the federal government will win in court.

