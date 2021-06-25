Flight leaving LAX interrupted after passenger opens door, jumps onto taxiway

A flight leaving LAX was interrupted after an unruly passenger jumped out of the plane and fell on the airport taxiway Friday night.

According to an official with the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), a United Express flight operated by SkyWest Airlines was taxiing away from the gate when the passenger opened the plane's door and landed on the taxiway.

The male passenger was taken to the hospital, the LAWA official said.

According to a report from FOX 11's Christine Devine, the suspect "tried multiple times to open the cockpit door" before he eventually opened one of the doors.

The SkyWest flight 5365 was scheduled to go from LAX to Salt Lake City, the LAWA official said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.