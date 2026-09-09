Flat Out Friday returns to Fiserv Forum February 2027

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The Brief The Flat Out Friday motorcycle race is coming back to Fiserv Forum! The event, dubbed "part race, part rock show and part circus" will take place on Feb. 19, 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16.



Flat Out Friday is returning to Fiserv Forum in 2027!

Flat Out Friday

What we know:

Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company & Midwest Motorcycle Lawyers™, will return to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027.

The event is billed as "part race, part rock show and part circus" that "adds up to 110% entertainment."

More than 300 riders are anticipated to participate in 14 race classes: open hooligan, women’s hooligan, open women’s, 50cc, open amateur, pro, boonie (minibikes), vintage, brakeless, 65cc-85cc, goofball, live wire (electric) class and chopper class.

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Originating in 2016, Flat Out Friday is an indoor flat track motorcycle race that takes place on a sticky soda syrup track. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete in the largest and most distinguished indoor flat track race in the United States.

Get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the competition will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. central time on the Fiserv Forum website.

For more details on Flat Out Friday and rider registration, visit the Flat Out Friday website.